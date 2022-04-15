Good morning, baseball fans!

There was a lot going on with the San Francisco Giants this week! And while Yasi did cover it at the time, I feel like I haven’t really had time to process the fact that the Giants made history this week in having Alyssa Nakken coach first base, making her the first female coach to work on-field during a regular season baseball game.

I had been watching the game, but left the room to do something when my dad reached out to me and said “Hey, you should probably be watching this game.” I was thinking he was talking about the score, and said that I had been watching it. But he then informed me that Nakken was in the game coaching first. And I’m so glad he did.

Every shot of Nakken throughout the game and even in the post-game coverage gave me chills and brought a tear to my eye. It was just an awesome thing to see, something I wish I could have seen as a little girl, and it makes me so happy that young girls today can imagine a future in which they can be on the field as well because they’ve now seen it.

Nakken’s helmet from Tuesday night’s game is now headed to Cooperstown to join her jersey from Opening Day of the 2020 season.

Alyssa Nakken’s helmet from Tuesday night’s game is Cooperstown-bound!



Congrats on making history again, Alyssa – and thank you!



: Suzanna Mitchell/@SFGiants pic.twitter.com/oBMYBjdhb3 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) April 14, 2022

I genuinely love to see it and cannot wait to see more of it.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants are in Cleveland today to take on the Guardians, first pitch is at 4:10 pm PT.