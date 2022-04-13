The San Francisco Giants bullpen is once again getting a change, as right-handed pitcher John Brebbia has been activated off of the Bereavement List. To make place for Brebbia, right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte has been optioned to AAA Sacramento.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today:



- RHP John Brebbia reinstated from the Bereavement List

- RHP Yunior Marte optioned to Triple-A Sacramento — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 13, 2022

Brebbia was placed on the Bereavement List on Sunday, which earned Heliot Ramos a call-up. Marte was then called up on Tuesday, when fellow right-handed pitcher Tyler Rogers was placed on the Paternity List.

With the Giants facing a left-handed pitcher for Wednesday’s series finale against the San Diego Padres, it made sense to keep the right-handed hitting Ramos around instead of Marte. There’s certainly a good chance Ramos will be optioned when Rogers returns, though.

With Marte only spending a day on the MLB roster, we can be extra thankful that the Giants opted for a blowout win on Tuesday, when they beat the Padres 13-2. That afforded Marte an opportunity to get into the game, which was his debut in the Majors after a decade in the Minors. He pitched a scoreless inning to finish the game.

Chances are we’ll see plenty more of Marte this season.