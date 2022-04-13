There’s a lot to be excited about for today’s finale between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.

First of all, Happy Logan Webb Day to all who observe!

Webb takes the mound for his second start of the year. Webb is coming off of a solid Opening Day start in which he allowed five hits, one walk and one run, striking out three in five innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Sean Manaea, who was traded to the Padres earlier this month when the Oakland Athletics once again decided they didn’t want their fans to have anyone to root for. Manaea had a 3.1 bWAR 2021 season, posting a 3.91 ERA, 3.66 FIP, with 194 strikeouts to 41 walks in 179 innings pitched. His last start was also Opening Day, against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in which he allowed just a walk and struck out seven in seven innings of work.

This looks to be another pitching duel, but hoping to give Manaea an actual ERA for the season will be the Giants’ young rookie, Heliot Ramos, who will be batting clean-up today in a fully right-handed lineup against the lefty Manaea. Which means it’s an off-day for Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford is day-to-day with wrist soreness, and Joey Bart will be the DH with Curt Casali catching.

Other roster notes, John Brebbia has been activated after being on bereavement leave, and Yunior Marte has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Darin Ruf, LF Wilmer Flores, 1B Heliot Ramos, RF Thairo Estrada, 2B Mauricio Dubón, SS Joey Bart, DH Luke Williams, 3B Curt Casali, C

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Wil Myers, RF Jorge Alfaro, C C.J. Abrams, SS

P: Sean Manaea, LHP

Game #6

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM