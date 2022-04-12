The San Francisco Giants take on the San Diego Padres again tonight at Oracle Park as the Giants try to even up the series after falling short on Monday night.

Making his debut for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb. Cobb had a 1.6 bWAR 2021 season for the Los Angeles Angels, ending the season with a 3.76 ERA, 2.92 FIP, with 98 strikeouts to 33 walks in 93 innings pitched. Cobb pitched seven and a third innings in spring training for the Giants, striking out nine, walking three and allowing one run on five hits. As this will be Cobb’s first season in the National League, there isn’t a lot of history between him and the Padres, except Manny Machado (.364 average in 11 at bats, including a home run and 3 RBI).

On the mound for the Padres will be Yu Darvish, someone the Giants have had plenty of history with since he moved to the National League in 2017. Darvish finished the 2021 season with 1.4 bWAR, a 4.22 ERA, 4.11 FIP with 199 strikeouts to 44 walks in 166 innings pitched. Active Giants players who have had some success against Darvish include Brandon Crawford (.231 average in 13 at bats, including a home run) and Mike Yastrzemski (.400 average in 10 at bats, including three home runs and six RBI).

Roster notes: Tyler Rogers has been placed on the paternity list and the Giants have called up Yunior Marte.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Steven Duggar, CF Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Austin Nola, C Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Myers, RF Matt Beaty, LF C.J. Abrams, SS

P: Yu Darvish, RHP

Game #5

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM