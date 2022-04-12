Giants call up Yunior Marte

We’re less than a week into the 2022 season and the San Francisco Giants are already getting ready for their second MLB debut. Just two days after calling up outfielder Heliot Ramos, the Giants are calling up right-handed reliever Yunior Marte.

Marte will take Tyler Rogers’ spot on the bullpen as Rogers is being placed on paternity leave, just one day after he and his brother, San Diego Padres reliever Taylor Rogers, became the first twins to appear in the same game in more than three decades.

Yunior Marte had a good spring and was unscored upon in four games for Sacramento. The Giants had anticipated placing Tyler Rogers on the paternity list today. https://t.co/t3pCWqGm9Z — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 12, 2022

Marte has been off to a hot start with AAA Sacramento, where he was perfect in three games and four innings, while striking out six. The 27-year old was originally an international signing by the Kansas City Royals in 2012, and joined the Giants last offseason on a Minor League deal. After spending all of 2021 with Sacramento, Marte was added to the 40-man roster this offseason (along with Ramos and Sean Hjelle) to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, which never happened due to the lockout.

The righty has spent 10 seasons in the Minor Leagues, and will now get to (presumably) make his MLB debut. That’s pretty exciting. Congrats, Yunior.