The San Francisco Giants welcome the San Diego Padres to town as they kick off a three game series tonight at Oracle Park.

On the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood. Wood re-signed with the Giants in December, just before the lockout went into place. He’s on year one of a two-year deal, making his first start of the season tonight. He had a 1.6 bWAR season in 2021, posting a 3.83 ERA, 3.48 FIP, with 152 strikeouts to 39 walks in 138.2 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Nick Martinez. Martinez is a recent acquisition for the Padres, signed to a one-year deal in March. Martinez last played in the United States for the Texas Rangers back in 2017. Last season, he was with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, during which he had a 1.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP with 146 strikeouts to 39 walks in 149.2 innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Mike Yastrzemski, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, DH Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Steven Duggar, CF Mauricio Dubón, 3B

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Padres

Trent Grisham, CF Austin Nola, C Manny Machado, 3B Jake Cronenworth, 2B Luke Voit, DH Wil Myers, RF Eric Hosmer, 1B Jurickson Profar, LF Ha-Seong Kim, SS

P: Nick Martinez, RHP

Game #4

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM