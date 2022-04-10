The first series finale of the year is upon us, and the San Francisco Giants will try and close out the series strong with a third straight day game against the Miami Marlins.

San Francisco will get to face a lefty starting pitcher for the first time this year, as Miami is handing the ball to 24-year old Trevor Rogers, who had a magnificent 2021. Rogers was an All-Star a year ago and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 2.64 ERA and a 2.55 FIP, with 157 strikeouts to 46 walks in 133 innings. He might officially be listed as the Marlins No. 3 starter, but he very well might be their best pitcher.

Which is fitting because the person he’s up against, Anthony DeSclafani, might be the Giants best pitcher when facing teams that aren’t the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeSclafani, a righty who re-signed with the Giants after a strong year in 2021, is coming off of a season in which he had a 3.17 ERA, a 3.62 FIP, and 152 strikeouts to 42 walks in 167.2 innings.

But the biggest story of the game is the debut of Heliot Ramos. The 22-year old outfielder was widely expected to make his MLB debut sometime this summer, but with pitcher John Brebbia being placed on the bereavement list, the right-handed hitter is getting to make his debut just three games into the season. He’ll start in left field and bat sixth.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, RF Darin Ruf, 1B Brandon Crawford, SS Wilmer Flores, DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Heliot Ramos, LF Mauricio Dubón, CF Luke Williams, 3B Curt Casali, C

P: Anthony DeSclafani

Marlins

Jorge Soler, LF Garrett Cooper, 1B Jesús Sánchez, CF Jesús Aguilar, DH Avisaíl García, RF Joey Wendle, SS Brian Anderson, 3B Jazz Chisholm, 2B Payton Henry, C

P: Trevor Rogers

Game #3

Who: San Francisco Giants (1-1) vs. Miami Marlins (1-1)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM