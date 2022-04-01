 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 44

Who is the 44th-best prospect in the Giants organization?

By Brady Klopfer
San Jose Giants vs Fresno Grizzlies
INF Jimmy Glowenke
We have reached the final chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. After voting on today’s prospects, we will have successfully ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization ... just in time for for those players to start their Minor League (and in the case of at least one of them, Major League) seasons.

Coming in at No. 43 on the list is middle infielder Jimmy Glowenke, a 2020 second-round pick who will turn 23 in June. Glowenke, who falls nine spots from last year’s ranking of No. 34, made his debut in 2021 and spent the entire season with the Low-A San Jose Giants. He slashed .256/.367/.444, good for a 116 wRC+, and had 13 home runs, 49 walks, and 100 strikeouts in 425 plate appearances. He also picked up a hit for San Francisco in a Spring Training game this year.

Now, let’s add the final name to the list. Head to the comment section and rec the name of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva
  39. Luis Toribio
  40. Esmerlin Vinicio
  41. Armani Smith
  42. Mason Black
  43. Jimmy Glowenke

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 44!

No. 44 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)
Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

