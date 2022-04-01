We have reached the final chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List. After voting on today’s prospects, we will have successfully ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization ... just in time for for those players to start their Minor League (and in the case of at least one of them, Major League) seasons.

Coming in at No. 43 on the list is middle infielder Jimmy Glowenke, a 2020 second-round pick who will turn 23 in June. Glowenke, who falls nine spots from last year’s ranking of No. 34, made his debut in 2021 and spent the entire season with the Low-A San Jose Giants. He slashed .256/.367/.444, good for a 116 wRC+, and had 13 home runs, 49 walks, and 100 strikeouts in 425 plate appearances. He also picked up a hit for San Francisco in a Spring Training game this year.

Now, let’s add the final name to the list. Head to the comment section and rec the name of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

On to No. 44!

No. 44 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)

Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

