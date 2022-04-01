Good morning, baseball fans!

There’s just one week left before Opening Day, and the San Francisco Giants are in bit of a tight spot. With multiple players either recovering from previous injuries, or leaving spring training games with injuries, it’s difficult to predict who might actually be on the Opening Day roster at this point.

That early roster is going to be crucial, with the Giants playing 19 games in 20 days to kick off the season. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are already operating under the assumption that there will be major regression from their 107-win season. Which is a fair assessment, I’ll admit, but the Giants will need to get off to a strong start if they hope to keep up with their division rivals again.

Which is why it’s a really good thing that MLB has expanded rosters from 26 to 28 for the month of April, due to the shortened spring training schedule. Additionally, any options used during this time will not count towards the season limit of five per player.

So the Giants will have a little flexibility in April, and they’re going to need it.

How many days until Opening Day?

/extreme Barenaked Ladies energy

It’s innnnn one week!

Have a great weekend everyone!