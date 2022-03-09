After adding five straight pitchers to the list, the McCovey Chronicles community has finally returned to position players, as center fielder Grant McCray has been voted the No. 34 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization. McCray’s spot on the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is a drop of eight places, after he was voted No. 26 in last year’s CPL.

McCray — a 2019 third-round pick who turned 21 in December — had an injury-shortened season in 2021. The left-handed hitter started out in the Arizona Complex League, where he slashed .309/.400/.455 (127 wRC+) in 65 plate appearances. He then moved up to Low-A San Jose, where he hit .250/.299/.400 (81 wRC+) in 88 plate appearances. His defense makes him an intriguing prospect, but the Giants will surely be hoping that his offense can take off this year.

The list so far

On to No. 35!

No. 35 prospect nominees

Tyler Fitzgerald — 24.5 years, 121 wRC+ in High-A (432 PAs)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.9 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 innings)

