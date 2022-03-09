 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 35

Who is the 35th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
After adding five straight pitchers to the list, the McCovey Chronicles community has finally returned to position players, as center fielder Grant McCray has been voted the No. 34 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization. McCray’s spot on the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is a drop of eight places, after he was voted No. 26 in last year’s CPL.

McCray — a 2019 third-round pick who turned 21 in December — had an injury-shortened season in 2021. The left-handed hitter started out in the Arizona Complex League, where he slashed .309/.400/.455 (127 wRC+) in 65 plate appearances. He then moved up to Low-A San Jose, where he hit .250/.299/.400 (81 wRC+) in 88 plate appearances. His defense makes him an intriguing prospect, but the Giants will surely be hoping that his offense can take off this year.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray

On to No. 35!

No. 35 prospect nominees

Tyler Fitzgerald — 24.5 years, 121 wRC+ in High-A (432 PAs)
Carson Ragsdale — 23.9 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)
Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL
Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)
Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 innings)

