The 33rd chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List featured one of the more up-and-down prospects in recent San Francisco Giants memory. After being nominated many, many CPLs ago, left-handed pitcher Seth Corry was finally voted in by the McCovey Chronicles community as the No. 33 prospect in the system.

Corry, who turned 23 in the offseason and was a third-round pick in 2017, had a rather awful 2021. He started the year with the High-A Eugene Emeralds, and never got close to a promotion, as he posted a 5.99 ERA and 5.25 FIP. But the biggest worry was not the the runs he allowed, but rather the walks — he issued 63 of them in just 67.2 innings, though he did have 100 strikeouts.

Those problems persisted in the Arizona Fall League, where he gave up just 4 hits and 4 earned runs in 11.2 innings, but issued 12 free passes.

That was enough to drop Corry all the way from No. 6 in last year’s CPL, and the top pitching prospect on the list, to No. 33 on the CPL, and the No. 16 pitching prospect.

Now we move forward, and we have some new names on the list.

The list so far

On to No. 34!

No. 34 prospect nominees

Tyler Fitzgerald — 24.5 years, 121 wRC+ in High-A (432 PAs)

Grant McCray — 21.2 years, 81 wRC+ in Low-A (88 PAs), 127 wRC+ in ACL (65 PAs)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.9 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 innings)

