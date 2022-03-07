Good morning, baseball fans!

I have no idea what happened over the weekend with regards to the status of the lockout. Past me is writing this on Tuesday and current me is out of state, thinking about anything but the lockout.

So let’s talk about something kind of cool that happened recently instead. Marcus Stroman signed with the Chicago Cubs shortly before the lockout started. Which was a bit of a disappointment for San Francisco Giants fans who were hoping to see him in orange and black. But recently, Stroman took to social media to praise the organization:

Loved the front office of the Giants. They’re all amazing truly. Just didn’t work out in the end but I was beyond impressed with their approach and mindset from the top down. So much respect for how they run their organization. Top-notch! @SFGiants https://t.co/UiUR6GUWXw — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) February 24, 2022

It’s not a free agent signing with the Giants, but it’s not nothing. The Giants organization over the last couple of seasons has really turned heads (and not for “watching the trainwreck as you pass by” reasons).

A team that most people had considered in a state of perpetual rebuild turned it around, with some of their same core guys from the last championship and accomplished something remarkable. They’ve fostered a winning culture that everyone buys in on, from top to bottom. Other players have noticed.

So that kind of praise from Stroman can make one a little bit optimistic that the Giants won’t always be the runner-up or “also ran” when it comes to big name free agents, if they choose to actively pursue them and be competitive about it.

