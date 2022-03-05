Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in San Francisco Giants fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. If you’re still reading and have made it past the generic company language, here’s Brady telling you that it’s honestly quite fun to sign up.

The start of the 2022 MLB season has officially been cancelled, meaning the San Francisco Giants won’t play their scheduled season opener against the San Diego Padres on March 31. Or their second game of the season against the Padres on April 1. Or the April 2 game against the Padres, or the April 3 game against the Padres, or the trio of games against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 4, 5, and 6.

They probably won’t play their April 8 game against the Miami Marlins, either, but that game hasn’t been cancelled yet. It’s still on the table as the league and the Players Association try to reach a middle ground on a new collective bargaining agreement.

Whenever that happens, be it in a few days, weeks, months, or years, we can start to plan for games. The league has already said that teams will need four weeks of Spring Training before the season can start, so there’s your time frame to work with.

So when do you think that first game will come around? According to a recent SB Nation Reacts survey, nearly half of baseball fans think it will occur in May. But more fans expect it to come later than May than before May.

So far the league has said it will cancel games rather than postpone them, meaning the Giants are currently scheduled for a maximum of 155 games. Which brings up an interesting question, in light of 2020’s bizarre 60-game season: how many games are needed for the season to really feel meaningful?

I sincerely apologize that you had to look at Rob Manfred’s face just now. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 93 days. I think. Time is losing all meaning.

