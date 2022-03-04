2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 33

The 32nd chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List saw the election of one of the more polarizing prospects in the San Francisco Giants farm system, as right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos was voted as the No. 32 prospect in the organization. It’s a drop of 17 spots for Santos, who was chosen as the No. 15 prospect on last year’s CPL.

Santos had a bizarre 2021. He wasn’t particularly good in AAA, accumulating a 5.17 ERA and 5.15 FIP, with 15 strikeouts to 9 walks in 15.2 innings. Still, he earned an MLB call-up, where he got rocked in three outings, and optioned back to Sacramento. Then he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for Stanozolol. That ended his season, but he returned for the Arizona Fall League, where he was again mediocre.

The points in favor of Santos: his fastball sits high-90s, the Giants liked him enough to have him debut as a 21 year old, there’s still some faint whispers of him returning to a starting role, and some prospect analysts are still really high on him — he’s the team’s No. 7 prospect according to Fangraphs, after being No. 5 a year ago.

The points against Santos: he’s almost surely a single-inning reliever, he’s never had particularly impressive results, and, with the exception of his two-inning sample in the Majors, has never averaged a strikeout per inning at any level.

Whether you agree with the good or the bad, he’s our No. 32 prospect, and it’s time to find No. 33.

Rec the name in the comments that you want to vote for, and also be sure to reply and rec names to nominate for Monday’s CPL.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 33!

No. 33 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Grant McCray — 21.2 years, 81 wRC+ in Low-A (88 PAs), 127 wRC+ in ACL (65 PAs)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.9 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.