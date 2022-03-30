 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 43

Who is the 43rd-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
We’re so very close to finishing our community ranking of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. Coming in at No. 42 in the rankings is the 20th pitcher on the list, and the fourth player from the 2021 draft class: right-hander Mason Black.

Black, who turned 22 in December, was the Giants third-round pick in July. He’s yet to make his professional debut, but in his final year at Lehigh in 2021 he posted a 3.11 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP, with 95 strikeouts to 31 walks in 72.1 innings.

He’s worth keeping an eye on as he makes his professional debut in 2022.

Now we must add the penultimate name to the list, so head to the comments and rec the name of the player you wish to vote for.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva
  39. Luis Toribio
  40. Esmerlin Vinicio
  41. Armani Smith
  42. Mason Black

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 43!

No. 43 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)
Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)
Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

