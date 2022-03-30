We’re so very close to finishing our community ranking of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. Coming in at No. 42 in the rankings is the 20th pitcher on the list, and the fourth player from the 2021 draft class: right-hander Mason Black.

Black, who turned 22 in December, was the Giants third-round pick in July. He’s yet to make his professional debut, but in his final year at Lehigh in 2021 he posted a 3.11 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP, with 95 strikeouts to 31 walks in 72.1 innings.

He’s worth keeping an eye on as he makes his professional debut in 2022.

Now we must add the penultimate name to the list, so head to the comments and rec the name of the player you wish to vote for.

The list so far

On to No. 43!

No. 43 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)

Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)

Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

