Giants announce 2022 Minor League staff

We still don’t know if or when the San Francisco Giants will begin the 2022 MLB season. But we’re only a little over a month away from the start of the Giants Minor League season, which means we’ll have eight teams to keep tabs on once April rolls around.

On Thursday, the Giants announced the coaching staffs for those eight teams, and there are a lot of former Giants players populating the staffs. Pat Burrell and Ryan Vogelsong are back in their roles as roving instructors, meaning they’ll roam from team to team helping out.

Damon Minor, a 1996 draft pick by the Giants who spent all four of his MLB seasons with San Francisco, is sticking with his role as the hitting coach of the AAA Sacramento River Cats, while postseason hero Travis Ishikawa will hold that title with the Low-A San Jose Giants, a promotion over last year’s job with the Arizona Complex League Giants Black team.

And there’s a new hire alongside Ishikawa: Dan Runzler, whom the Giants drafted in 2007, and who spent four of his five MLB seasons in the Bay. He’ll be the pitching instructor in San Jose.

Here's the full roster of Giants minor league coaches/staff: pic.twitter.com/XYtZ08XS14 — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 4, 2022

The first Minor League game of the season for the Giants Minor League teams comes on April 5, when Sacramento kicks off their season. We’ll hopefully soon get rosters for all eight affiliates.