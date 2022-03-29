Good morning, baseball fans!

Unless you’ve been doing your social distancing under a rock for the last 12 months, it will likely not come as a surprise to anyone that the San Francisco Giants have named Logan Webb as their Opening Day starter.

Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, Madison Bumgarner. Webb has some big cleats to fill. But all indications thus far have shown that he’s more than ready to meet the moment.

Webb’s last non-spring training start for the Giants came on October 14th, 2021 during Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits with one walk and seven strike outs. Webb was, indeed, one of the few highlights of an otherwise disappointingly short playoff run from the 107-win 2021 Giants and I know I’m not alone in looking forward to seeing him continue that success in 2022!

How many days until Opening Day?

10! You can finally count it down on two hands!