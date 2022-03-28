 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 42

Who is the 42nd-best prospect on the San Francisco Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
NCAA BASEBALL: JUN 01 Div 1 Championship Stanford Regional - Sacramento State v UC Santa Barbara Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 41st chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List behind us, we have just three San Francisco Giants prospects to rank before our fun little exercise is complete.

Coming in at No. 41 on the list is outfielder Armani Smith, who rises three spots from his placement last year, when he tied for the final spot on the CPL. Smith, who is a 23-year old righty, started last year with the Low-A San Jose Giants, where he hit .339/.365/.627 (148 wRC+) in 65 plate appearances before a quick promotion to the High-A Eugene Emeralds. Once in Eugene, Smith slashed .279/.351/.442 (113 wRC+).

That performance earned him an invite to Spring Training, and he’s done very well, hitting 3-8 with 2 home runs entering Monday’s game.

Now let’s get started on the final three. Rec the reply in the comments of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva
  39. Luis Toribio
  40. Esmerlin Vinicio
  41. Armani Smith

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 42!

No. 42 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)
Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)
Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)
Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

