With the 41st chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List behind us, we have just three San Francisco Giants prospects to rank before our fun little exercise is complete.

Coming in at No. 41 on the list is outfielder Armani Smith, who rises three spots from his placement last year, when he tied for the final spot on the CPL. Smith, who is a 23-year old righty, started last year with the Low-A San Jose Giants, where he hit .339/.365/.627 (148 wRC+) in 65 plate appearances before a quick promotion to the High-A Eugene Emeralds. Once in Eugene, Smith slashed .279/.351/.442 (113 wRC+).

That performance earned him an invite to Spring Training, and he’s done very well, hitting 3-8 with 2 home runs entering Monday’s game.

Now let’s get started on the final three. Rec the reply in the comments of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

On to No. 42!

No. 42 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)

Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)

Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)

Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

