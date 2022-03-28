Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s the start of another week and we’re one week closer to Opening Day, so hopefully that gives your Monday morning a bit of a boost.

This morning we’re just going to go over a few updates from over the weekend.

On Sunday, it was announced that the San Francisco Giants had traded infielder Will Toffey and cash considerations for right-handed infielder/outfielder Luke Williams from the Philadelphia Phillies. Williams made his major league debut in 2021, batting .245 with a .315 OBP and .631 OPS in 108 plate appearances.

It was also announced that Matthew Boyd would be placed on the 60-day injury list, as he is still recovering from surgery on his left elbow, which was an expected move.

There was also an update on a few injured Giants:

For those who can’t see the image, the update is that Brandon Belt (Right Knee Inflammation), Tommy La Stella (Achilles) and Evan Longoria (Right Index Finger Tendinitis) are participating in baseball workouts and activities and will be re-evaluated this week. Sam Delaplane (Tommy John rehabilitation) is throwing bullpens twice a week.

One last cool thing, coach Alyssa Nakken recently donated her 2020 jersey to the Baseball Hall of Fame. We love to see it.

“Now that my jersey is at the Hall of Fame, there are a lot of other men and women – women in particular – who will be able to see that this is possible.”@SFGiants coach Alyssa Nakken donated her jersey to the HOF in 2020. https://t.co/LdTP3YS8Xo | #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/ssX3cH1ykC — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 26, 2022

How many days until Opening Day?

We are 11 days away from Opening Day. Almost single digits!