The 40th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, meaning we now have just four names to add until we’ve ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And rounding out the top 40 is the 19th pitcher on the list — lefty Esmerlin Vinicio.

Vinicio, who turned 19 earlier this year, was a 2019 J2 signing from Venezuela, and earned a $750,000 signing bonus. He debuted last year in the Arizona Complex League, where he had a 2.64 ERA and a 4.16 FIP, with 70 strikeouts to 29 walks in 58 innings. He might be part of the Low-A rotation this year, and if so he’ll have a chance to rise up this list.

Vinicio was not on last year’s CPL, but was the final name on the 2020 list.

Now we add another name. Jump in the comments and rec the name of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 41!

No. 41 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)

Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)

Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)

Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)

Armani Smith — 23.8 years, 113 wRC+ in High-A (288 PA), 148 wRC+ in Low-A (63 PA)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.