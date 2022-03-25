 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 41

Who is the 41st-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants Set Number: X6739

The 40th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, meaning we now have just four names to add until we’ve ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And rounding out the top 40 is the 19th pitcher on the list — lefty Esmerlin Vinicio.

Vinicio, who turned 19 earlier this year, was a 2019 J2 signing from Venezuela, and earned a $750,000 signing bonus. He debuted last year in the Arizona Complex League, where he had a 2.64 ERA and a 4.16 FIP, with 70 strikeouts to 29 walks in 58 innings. He might be part of the Low-A rotation this year, and if so he’ll have a chance to rise up this list.

Vinicio was not on last year’s CPL, but was the final name on the 2020 list.

Now we add another name. Jump in the comments and rec the name of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva
  39. Luis Toribio
  40. Esmerlin Vinicio

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 41!

No. 41 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)
Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)
Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)
Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)
Armani Smith — 23.8 years, 113 wRC+ in High-A (288 PA), 148 wRC+ in Low-A (63 PA)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...