Good morning, baseball fans!

And Happy Friday! I hate to start your Friday morning off with a bummer, but according to an article by The Mercury News’ Pueng Vongs, it appears as if the Posey family has exited the Bay Area.

Buster Posey broke many hearts last fall when he announced he would be retiring after his 11th and final season with the San Francisco Giants. And though he said at the time that he would be moving his family back to Georgia, there was always a part of my brain that thought we’d still see him around the ballpark fairly regularly.

We’ve been pretty lucky in that regard, with so many of our favorite former Giants staying in the area and coming out to games now and again. (Or in the case of Tim Lincecum, still living fairly locally and popping up in grainy cell phone pictures like the elusive Bigfoot).

I don’t think Posey is going to be quite that difficult to find, thankfully, but it’s clear that the Posey family has left the building. At least for now.

The good news is you can celebrate him once more on May 7th, as the Giants face off against the St. Louis Cardinals! Posey will be honored before the game. And if you’re anything like me, you’ll be a sobbing mess. Looking forward to it!

How many days until Opening Day?

Two weeks exactly, baby! /pops a bottle of champagne and runs around the office