Good morning, baseball fans!

Regular season baseball is just around the corner, and for me, that means the dulcet tones of Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the call. And I couldn’t be more thrilled.

The two have been the voice of the San Francisco Giants television broadcasts for the vast majority of my life. And they will be back at it again this year for their 31st season in the booth together.

Kuiper appeared on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” on Wednesday morning to discuss their plans for the 2022 season.

As in previous seasons over the last few years, the duo will not be traveling with the team, due to a combination of factors. But they will be broadcasting home games, and will call 20 road games from the studio back in the Bay Area, with Shawn Estes and Javier López calling the remaining road games.

Each season we can still call these two our broadcasters is a blessing, in my opinion.

How many days until Opening Day?

15, and honestly I’m starting to feel a little like The Count from Sesame Street. But the bit persists until baseball is back. Ah ah ah.