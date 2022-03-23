 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 40

Who is the 40th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
MLB: JUL 18 Giants Summer Camp Photo by Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ve got just five spots to fill before our 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is complete, at which point we will have ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The latest chapter of the CPL featured a prospect who used to be very highly rated, but had a mediocre 2021 that plummeted his standing a bit. A year after being voted as the No. 12 prospect in the organization, corner infielder Luis Toribio has been voted as the No. 39 prospect.

Toribio is a left-handed hitter (and right-handed fielder) who turned 21 near the end of last season. He spent 2021 with the Low-A San Jose Giants, where he slashed .229/.351/.356, good for a 95 wRC+. The Giants will hope that his contact skills can take a leap forward in 2022, but the walk rate — 15.4% last year — is surely something they’re excited about.

Now we move on, and we’ve got some new names (our last infusion of names!) on the list. Rec the reply in the comment section of the player you wish to vote for.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva
  39. Luis Toribio

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 40!

No. 40 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)
Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)
Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)
Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)
Armani Smith — 23.8 years, 113 wRC+ in High-A (288 PA), 148 wRC+ in Low-A (63 PA)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)
Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

