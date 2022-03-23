We’ve got just five spots to fill before our 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is complete, at which point we will have ranked the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The latest chapter of the CPL featured a prospect who used to be very highly rated, but had a mediocre 2021 that plummeted his standing a bit. A year after being voted as the No. 12 prospect in the organization, corner infielder Luis Toribio has been voted as the No. 39 prospect.

Toribio is a left-handed hitter (and right-handed fielder) who turned 21 near the end of last season. He spent 2021 with the Low-A San Jose Giants, where he slashed .229/.351/.356, good for a 95 wRC+. The Giants will hope that his contact skills can take a leap forward in 2022, but the walk rate — 15.4% last year — is surely something they’re excited about.

Now we move on, and we’ve got some new names (our last infusion of names!) on the list. Rec the reply in the comment section of the player you wish to vote for.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 40!

No. 40 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Mason Black — 21.6 years, 2021 draft pick (yet to debut)

Jimmy Glowenke — 22.9 years, 116 wRC+ in Low-A (425 PA)

Juan Perez — 17.5 years, 2021 J2 signing (yet to debut)

Blake Rivera — 24.2 years, 4.91 FIP in High-A (14 IP), 3.89 FIP in ACL (10.1 IP)

Armani Smith — 23.8 years, 113 wRC+ in High-A (288 PA), 148 wRC+ in Low-A (63 PA)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.