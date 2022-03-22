Good morning, baseball fans!

Gabe Kapler announced yesterday that Carlos Rodón is set to make his spring debut for the San Francisco Giants this week. And it turns out it will be against his former team, the Chicago White Sox, on Thursday.

Rodón was drafted by the White Sox in 2014, and despite reaching free agency in 2019, ended up signing with them again in 2021. Now he will make his first appearance in a different uniform against them. And he may get a chance to do it again (but for real) this summer. Although the Giants and White Sox don’t face each other often in the regular season, they have a series in San Francisco on Fourth of July weekend.

In other news, the Giants are set to kick off TBS’ Tuesday night broadcasts on April 12th against the San Diego Padres. The schedule through June was announced yesterday and the Giants will be featured in two other broadcasts as well, once against the Los Angeles Dodgers and once against the Atlanta Braves

How many days until Opening Day?

Only 17 days left to go!