2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 39

Who is the 39th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
San Francisco Giants Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants have started playing Spring Training games, which is fun mostly because it reminds us that baseball is back, and that Opening Day is right around the corner. But it’s also fun because it’s an opportunity to see some of the team’s prospects in action, and often against MLB players.

The next player on the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, however, is still a few years away from getting his invite to big league camp and playing in preseason games. That person is right-handed pitcher Eric Silva, who was voted as the No. 38 prospect on the Giants farm.

Silve was the Giants fourth-round pick in the latest draft, and didn’t turn 19 until the season ended. He barely debuted in 2021, pitching just one inning over two games in the Arizona Complex League. Now he’ll get a full season in 2022, and it will be fun to keep an eye on him.

Onward we march, and it’s nomination day. So in addition to hitting the “rec” button on the name of the player you want to vote for, leave a comment and a rec to nominate prospects for Wednesday’s CPL.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale
  37. Alexander Suarez
  38. Eric Silva

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 3!

No. 39 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)
Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)
Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

