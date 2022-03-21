The San Francisco Giants have started playing Spring Training games, which is fun mostly because it reminds us that baseball is back, and that Opening Day is right around the corner. But it’s also fun because it’s an opportunity to see some of the team’s prospects in action, and often against MLB players.

The next player on the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, however, is still a few years away from getting his invite to big league camp and playing in preseason games. That person is right-handed pitcher Eric Silva, who was voted as the No. 38 prospect on the Giants farm.

Silve was the Giants fourth-round pick in the latest draft, and didn’t turn 19 until the season ended. He barely debuted in 2021, pitching just one inning over two games in the Arizona Complex League. Now he’ll get a full season in 2022, and it will be fun to keep an eye on him.

Onward we march, and it’s nomination day. So in addition to hitting the “rec” button on the name of the player you want to vote for, leave a comment and a rec to nominate prospects for Wednesday’s CPL.

No. 39 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.