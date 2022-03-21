Good morning, baseball fans!

Because of the lockout causing the off-season to pause for nearly 100 days, the frenzy for teams to fill out rosters and free agents to find new homes continues, even as spring training games began this weekend.

Most of the high-profile free agents had signed without much rumored interest from the San Francisco Giants (with the slight exception of Kris Bryant), but that was not the case with former Colorado Rockies’ infielder Trevor Story (who was, coincidentally, just replaced by Bryant).

The Giants were rumored to be one of the final teams in the mix for Story, who had a down year in 2021, which made him an obvious target for the fixer-upper Giants organization. Even the newest member was attempting to assist with recruitment, with newly signed Joc Pederson getting in on the action:

Joc Pederson is recruiting pic.twitter.com/UAOy6jA54A — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 19, 2022

Sadly, the Giants once again ended up as also-rans in this race, with Story opting to sign with the Boston Red Sox instead on a six-year, $140 million deal. This makes sense on both sides, the Giants have been hesitant to sign anyone long-term in Farhan Zaidi’s tenure thus far, and Story likely wanted his first free agency deal to be a long one, with the state of free agency over the last few years.

At this point, whatever needs the Giants still have will likely be filled from within the organization or through the diamond in the rough style roster churn we’ve gotten used to over the last few seasons.

On another note, I’d like to leave you with this:

Davey replaced Dusty in this job. These games could be fraught matchup for Dusty and even for the Nats. And because of the people involved, it’s anything but. You just absolutely love to see it. https://t.co/vsRjhA7xnz — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 20, 2022

How many days until Opening Day?

It’s just around the corner, only 18 days to go now!

Happy Monday!