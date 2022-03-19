Happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope you’re enjoying that baseball is once again a part of our lives.

It’s easy to get lost thinking about the players that are currently in the Giants organization, but it’s worth remembering that soon there will be more of them!

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the details for the 2022 MLB Draft. It will once again be 20 rounds, which is the new normal after it was codified in the recent collective bargaining agreement. As was the case last year, the first day of the draft will feature the first two rounds, as well as the compensatory picks and the competitive balance rounds. The second day will be the third through 10th rounds, while the third day will feature the final 10 rounds.

It will take place during the All-Star break, with day one being on Sunday, July 17, with a combine taking play from June 14 through June 20, offering the top 300 prospects a chance to increase their standing.

Because the Giants won a Major League-best 107 games last season, they will have the last pick in each round.

How many days until Opening Day?

20! Less than three weeks! I’m very happy! Can you tell!