Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day! There will be live San Francisco Giants baseball for you!

The Giants will be taking on the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:00 pm, and while it’s an ultimately meaningless game, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it! It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area, with at least some of your favorite broadcasters.

What’s more, we even have a starting lineup (for what that’s worth, it will likely change before the game and likely only be relevant for an inning or two, but still!)

NEW: #SFGiants lineup for tomorrow night’s Cactus League opener. Logan Webb will start and pitch two innings. pic.twitter.com/KO6M5ZVcwV — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) March 18, 2022

Also, to hype you up a little more, the Joc Pederson signing was made official yesterday and Pederson reported to camp and had his first media availability. He talked about some of his favorite memories growing up as a Giants fan.

Joc Pederson had some great stories about growing up a Giants fan. His senior year of HS, he went to a game with Shawon Dunston Jr. and got to go in the Giants clubhouse. He had a Mean Joe Green moment when Pablo Sandoval tossed him some batting gloves. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 17, 2022

He also talked about attending the 2010 World Series parade while “growing up” and nothing has ever made me feel older.

Anyway, I'll leave you with this fun visual up enjoy with your coffee:

Joc Pederson's HR spray chart since 2015 overlaid at Oracle Park (before they moved in the fences). Get ready in the Cove! https://t.co/tZm77I6UCS pic.twitter.com/CnKz4OUCy2 — Ben Kaspick (@BenKaspick) March 16, 2022

How many days until Opening Day?

21, but we don’t care about that today, we get to see Logan Webb pitch!