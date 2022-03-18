 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday BP: Live baseball is back, baby!

Get ready to watch some of your favorite Giants tonight on a television or computer near you!

By Sami Higgins
Chicago White Sox v San Francisco Giants Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day! There will be live San Francisco Giants baseball for you!

The Giants will be taking on the Chicago Cubs tonight at 7:00 pm, and while it’s an ultimately meaningless game, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it! It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area, with at least some of your favorite broadcasters.

What’s more, we even have a starting lineup (for what that’s worth, it will likely change before the game and likely only be relevant for an inning or two, but still!)

Also, to hype you up a little more, the Joc Pederson signing was made official yesterday and Pederson reported to camp and had his first media availability. He talked about some of his favorite memories growing up as a Giants fan.

He also talked about attending the 2010 World Series parade while “growing up” and nothing has ever made me feel older.

Anyway, I'll leave you with this fun visual up enjoy with your coffee:

How many days until Opening Day?

21, but we don’t care about that today, we get to see Logan Webb pitch!

