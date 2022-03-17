Baseball is in the air! And while the stars at the San Francisco Giants Spring Training have gotten the bulk of the attention, we need to give some to the Minor League prospects who will try and move up the ranks this year. Which brings us here, to the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, where we come together as a community to rank the top 44 prospects in the Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 37 is center fielder Alexander Suarez, who went unranked last year. Suarez, a 2018 international free agent, is a right-handed hitting and fielding center fielder who turned 20 in late December. He had an excellent year in the Arizona Complex League, hitting .311/.379/.503 (130 wRC+) in 214 plate appearances. The slash line is very enticing given his position, though he’ll have to work on his plate discipline if he wants to find that success at higher levels — he drew just 10 walks to 72 strikeouts last year.

He’ll presumably start the season in Low-A, and is a breakout candidate to keep your eye on.

Now, to the next name! Head to the comment section to rec the name of the player you want to vote for.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 38!

No. 38 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.