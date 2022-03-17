Good morning, baseball fans!

Gotta love the chaos of a one-week offseason. There have been a flurry of signings across the league, including some of our former 2021 San Francisco Giants.

I think by now we all know the splashy news about Kris Bryant signing with the Colorado Rockies yesterday. This reportedly involves seven years and $182 million, and a full no-trade clause, for whatever that’s worth in Denver these days.

It didn’t come as much of a shock to me that Bryant wouldn’t be back with the Giants, but I can’t say I wasn’t a bit perplexed by his choice of landing spots.

I’m not sure why anyone would willingly choose to play half of their games at Coors Field, or to play for a team with a very recent history of dropping All Star infielders like a game of hot potato. But maybe offensive stat-padding is what he’s after, what do I know. I wish him the best of luck, he’s going to need it with Dinger lurking about.

But there were also other members of the 2021 Giants roster who found new teams yesterday or seem poised to. Let’s go through those really quick, in case you missed it:

Alex Dickerson signed a non-guaranteed, major-league contract with the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, worth $1 million.

Donovan Solano is reportedly in agreement on a deal with the Cincinnati Reds for $4.5 million.

This one we’ll file under rumors, but there is speculation (at least at the time this is being written) that Johnny Cueto may also end up back with the Reds. This would have him joining Zach Greinke in terms of pitchers returning to the teams they started with, after Greinke agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Reds yesterday.

And finally, honorable mention to Matt Duffy. I know he hasn’t been on the team since 2016, but it felt worth mentioning the fact that he signed with the Los Angeles Angels yesterday. You may recall that he’s from Southern California, and this will be his fifth team since he was traded from the Giants, so it’s nice to see him get to play so close to home.

How many days until Opening Day?

22, but there will be live baseball tomorrow!

In the meantime, Happy St. Patrick’s Day!