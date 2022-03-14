Giants announce non-roster invitees

MLB’s lockout ended on Thursday and now, just a few days later, Spring Training is getting underway for the San Francisco Giants. We know this because Brandon Crawford is on the mound.

First day of spring training and @bcraw35 is on the mound. Some things never change pic.twitter.com/3OaoadbtAB — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 14, 2022

On Monday the Giants announced their list of Spring Training non-roster invitees, a group of 25 players that includes 15 pitchers, four catchers, four infielders, and two outfielders.

The list is highlighted by the catcher position, which features three intriguing prospects: 2020 first-round pick Patrick Bailey; 2020 undrafted free agent Brett Auerbach, who played almost every position in the Minors last year; and Ricardo Genovés, a 22-year old prospect who has opened a lot of eyes lately.

Also included is infielder Jason Krizan, who spent all of 2021 with the AAA Sacramento River Cats, and always seemed on the precipice of making the Majors but never did. Another infielder is Arquimedes Gamboa, who has already made fans for his 80-grade name, and who looks primed to play the Arismendy Alcántara role this season.

The list of pitchers has some notable names like Sam Delaplane, Matt Carasiti, and Joe Palumbo, as well as some people you’ve never heard of who have a great chance to be surprising 2022 stars. That’s the Giants way, and I’m 100% here for it.

The #SFGiants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 25 players: pic.twitter.com/S5GkBcLWSZ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 14, 2022

Have fun at camp, dudes. I’m just happy that baseball is back.