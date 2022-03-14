We’re slowly nearing an end to the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, but we’ve still got a few names to add before we have the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And today we crown No. 36: right-handed pitcher Carson Ragsdale.

Ragsdale, who will turn 24 in May, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants traded for him last year in a deal that sent reliever Sam Coonrod to Philly, and sent Ragsdale to the Low-A San Jose Giants for his professional debut.

His run prevention there wasn’t great, but Ragsdale showed off some impressive kill pitches. He finished the year with a 4.43 ERA and 4.12 FIP, but struck out 167 batters in 113.2 innings, while allowing 45 walks.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 37!

No. 37 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)

Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL

Alexander Suarez — 20.2 years, 130 wRC+ in ACL (214 PAs)

Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)

Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)

Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.