 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 37

Who is the 37th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Baseball - World Series - Giants vs. Yankees

We’re slowly nearing an end to the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, but we’ve still got a few names to add before we have the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And today we crown No. 36: right-handed pitcher Carson Ragsdale.

Ragsdale, who will turn 24 in May, was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Giants traded for him last year in a deal that sent reliever Sam Coonrod to Philly, and sent Ragsdale to the Low-A San Jose Giants for his professional debut.

His run prevention there wasn’t great, but Ragsdale showed off some impressive kill pitches. He finished the year with a 4.43 ERA and 4.12 FIP, but struck out 167 batters in 113.2 innings, while allowing 45 walks.

Now we add another name to the list, and we’ve got some new players to choose from.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald
  36. Carson Ragsdale

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 37!

No. 37 prospect nominees

Tristan Beck — 25.8 years, 5.81 FIP in AA (18.1 IP), 5.05 FIP in Low-A (7.1 IP), 3.09 FIP in ACL (11.2 IP)
Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL
Alexander Suarez — 20.2 years, 130 wRC+ in ACL (214 PAs)
Kai-Wei Teng — 23.3 years, 4.54 FIP in High-A (95.2 IP)
Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)
Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...