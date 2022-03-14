Good morning, baseball fans!

Players are reporting to spring training, and that’s very exciting! After the nearly 100 day lockout, it’s nice to see baseball activities again, with games starting at the end of this week.

It’s very exciting! But there was one bit of bittersweet news over the weekend. Former San Francisco Giants reliever Reyes Moronta won’t be reporting to the Giants’ camp, which admittedly we already knew. Instead, though, he’ll be reporting to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ camp. Which is a bummer, but it’s good to see him still playing and working to get back to what was once a very promising career in the majors.

Moronta debuted with the Giants in 2017 and appeared to be on track to become a staple of late inning relief. Unfortunately, that all changed when he injured his shoulder mid-throw on August 31st, 2019. It was a heartbreaking sight. Moronta had shoulder surgery shortly after that, which kept him from pitching throughout the remainder of the 2019 season and the entirety of 2020.

He made the opening day roster in 2021 and seemed poised to resume his success, but was sidelined by a right flexor strain. He never made another appearance for the Giants last season, after struggling with his command in appearances with Triple-A Sacramento. He was removed from the 40-man roster in September, and granted free agency on October 14th.

It was reported by Juan Toribio of MLB.com that Moronta will report to spring training as a non-roster invitee for the Dodgers.

Right-hander Reyes Moronta will be at #Dodgers camp as a non-roster invitee, per source. Has battled injuries last few seasons with Giants, but is healthy after pitching in LIDOM this winter. Could be another bullpen option for LA if he stays healthy. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 13, 2022

Again, that makes me sad as a Giants fan. But as a Reyes Moronta fan, well, I’m happy he’s getting another chance and can’t help but want to root for him. But like, only him and no one else on that team.

How many days until Opening Day?

25 days, and man, is it nice to have an actual number to countdown to!