Good morning, baseball fans!

Wow, it’s really nice to write that and have there actually be baseball news for a change! And soon enough, there will be actual baseball games too!

MLB has released a revised game schedule for spring training games now that the lockout is over. The San Francisco Giants will see a few changes, most notably is that what would have been the regular season Battle of the Bay exhibition series against the Oakland Athletics will now take place in Arizona at the back end of the schedule on April 4th and 5th.

The shortened schedule kicks off next Friday, March 18th, with the Giants taking on the Chicago Cubs to start things off. They will face each of their division rivals once, concluding with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 2nd, as well as facing some NL and AL teams they don’t see quite as often. Including a game against their newest starting pitcher, Carlos Rodón’s former team, the Chicago White Sox on March 24th.

For the full schedule, you can refer to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area who tweeted a handy and easy to read spreadsheet, color coded for your convenience!

Here’s an updated Giants schedule for spring training. The two games against the A’s at the end of the spring will be in Arizona, not back home: pic.twitter.com/NbmIKORfoz — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 11, 2022

Which game(s) are you most excited for? (And yes, you can say all of them, because it’s been a long winter.)