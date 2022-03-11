 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 36

Who is the 36th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
Unlike Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball was never in a lockout. So yesterday’s contract resolution is primarily about the San Francisco Giants ... but it still makes me even more excited for the Minor League season. Because baseball is returning in all its forms, and the Minors don’t feel like the Minors if there’s not a Majors for the players in the Minors to be working towards ... Majorly.

On that note, the McCovey Chronicles community has voted infielder Tyler Fitzgerald as the No. 35 prospect in the organization. It’s the area that Fitzgerald has been occupying for a while, as he was No. 40 on last year’s CPL, and no. 34 the year prior.

As a result of losing 2020 to the pandemic, Fitzgerald, like so many players, spent 2021 at a level a little low for someone his age, as he was in High-A all season, despite turning 24 near the end of the year. But he acquitted himself nicely, slashing .262/.342/.495 (121 wRC+) with 19 home runs in 432 plate appearances, all while holding it down at second base, third base, and, critically, shortstop.

Now let’s move on, and it’s also nomination day. So rec the name in the comments of the player you want to vote for, and then nominate and rec the players you want to see on Monday’s CPL.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro
  27. Adrian Sugastey
  28. Brett Auerbach
  29. Chris Wright
  30. Sean Hjelle
  31. Prelander Berroa
  32. Gregory Santos
  33. Seth Corry
  34. Grant McCray
  35. Tyler Fitzgerald

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 36!

No. 36 prospect nominees

Carson Ragsdale — 23.9 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)
Eric Silva — 19.5 years, 1 inning in the ACL
Luis Toribio — 21.5 years, 95 wRC+ in Low-A (408 PAs)
Esmerlin Vinicio — 19.1 years, 4.16 FIP in ACL (58 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

