Giants to open season on April 8 at Oracle Park

For the first time since 2009, the San Francisco Giants are going to open up the baseball season at home.

It wasn’t initially planned that way, as their season was supposed to start on March 31, on the road, against the San Diego Padres. But with the first two series of the season being canceled due to MLB’s labor dispute and CBA negotiations, the Giants will now kick things off on their home turf, on Friday, April 8, when they host the Miami Marlins.

Circle your calendars, folks. That’s in just 29 days!

With the league and Players Association reaching a resolution not too long after the first cancelation of games, MLB is intent on still playing a 162-game season. That means the Giants have seven games they’ll need to make up elsewhere — four against the Padres, and three against the Milwaukee Brewers, if they’re trying to keep opponents in tact.

There’s been discussion of adding an additional three days to the end of the regular season, which means the most likely scenario is probably that the Giants play four doubleheaders against the Padres, and tack on a series in Milwaukee to the end of the schedule. But we’ll have to wait and find out.

That’s all unimportant right now. What’s important is that Logan Webb will take the mound for a regular season baseball game at Oracle Park in just over four weeks.

Giants baseball is back, and in the next few days it will really feel real, as we start to get reports (and games) from Spring Training.

Woohoo!