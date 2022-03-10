PLAY BALL!

I’ve been waiting 99 days to say this: baseball is back.

After blowing past a few self-imposed deadlines, MLB and the Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, which, when ratified, will end the lockout that is well into its fourth month.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

There was not a unanimous agreement, but enough players liked the contract, and now we will have San Francisco Giants baseball back in our lives very, very soon.

The players’ board vote to accept a deal was 26-12, sources tell me and @Ken_Rosenthal. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

It’s not entirely clear when the season will start. When MLB canceled games last week, it knocked off the first two series, which would have put the Giants season opener on April 8. Then they knocked off another two series on Wednesday, pushing back that potential opener to April 15.

But as a deal neared completion on Thursday, the tentative day that got floated for Opening day somehow worked backwards to April 5. In the original schedule, that would be the second game of a three-game series between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Those are details to worry about at a later day. For now, we just have one thing on our mind: baseball is back. Specifically, Giants baseball is back.