MLB extends deadline as sides inch closer

We knew when MLB set Monday, February 28 as the deadline to reach a new deal on a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that it probably wasn’t a hard deadline; it was always a possibility that it got extended. What we didn’t know is if they would have a reason to extend it.

Turns out they do.

After meeting with the Players Association all day on Monday, and into the early hours of Tuesday, MLB extended the deadline for a deal to 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 1, giving the sides an extra day to negotiate before games start getting canceled.

New “deadline,” as others have said - 5 p.m. ET today https://t.co/sTa1B4kjJ5 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 1, 2022

The extended deadline is a good thing, because it means not only that the sides are getting closer, but that there’s an honest-to-goodness push to get a deal done. MLB has been negotiating in bad faith through much of this process, but now does seem willing to actually hit the bargaining table and potentially make some concessions.

MLB spokesperson on the league’s new, moved 5 p.m. ET deadline tomorrow: “We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done” — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

It’s clear that the sides are far closer than they’ve been at any other stage in the negotiations, though it’s equally clear that they remain far apart. A resolution on Tuesday — which would mean a San Francisco Giants game on March 31 — is very much on the table, but also very much not guaranteed.

And while the owners are finally making some concessions, it still brings up a core question for the players: do they accept some concessions, or hold out for the stronger deal that could really shape the future of the sport?

So this morning, and as talks unfold today, keep a few things in mind. The union made clear it felt the gap on key issues remains significant. So the deal is not done, and might not be at end of today. And that these are are package deals: nothing is done until everything is. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

And if you want some details on some of the sticking points, well, here you go:

Details about MLB’s proposal/today’s talks



• MLB still very much wants an international draft, and is proposing it. That would be a major PA give.

• MLB is willing to drop direct draft pick compensation for free agents. Also major.

• MLB is at 5 picks on amateur draft lottery — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

Correction: MLB prearb bonus pool is at $25 million, not $20 million. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

We could go to bed tonight knowing that there will be baseball games played at the end of the month. What a concept. I’m not sure my heart is ready.