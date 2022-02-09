The 24th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List was a close one — a very close one. But in the end, we had a winner: infielder Casey Schmitt, who has been voted as the No. 24 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization by the McCovey Chronicles community.

Schmitt was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and was a two-way player at the time, though the Giants have thus far developed him exclusively as a position player. His debut season got off to a rough start, as he hit just .121/.192/.273 in May for Low-A San Jose. But then he got acclimated and caught fire, hitting .318/.375/.591 in June.

His overall line for the season — .247/.318/.406, 91 wRC+ — isn’t inspiring, but his peripherals look nice, and his defense is widely viewed as the best on the farm.

Now onward we march...

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 25!

No. 25 prospect nominees

Kervin Castro —22.11 years, 2.12 FIP in MLB (13.1 innings), 3.73 FIP in AAA (44 innings)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.8 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.