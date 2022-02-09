 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 25

Who is the 25th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
The 24th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List was a close one — a very close one. But in the end, we had a winner: infielder Casey Schmitt, who has been voted as the No. 24 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization by the McCovey Chronicles community.

Schmitt was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, and was a two-way player at the time, though the Giants have thus far developed him exclusively as a position player. His debut season got off to a rough start, as he hit just .121/.192/.273 in May for Low-A San Jose. But then he got acclimated and caught fire, hitting .318/.375/.591 in June.

His overall line for the season — .247/.318/.406, 91 wRC+ — isn’t inspiring, but his peripherals look nice, and his defense is widely viewed as the best on the farm.

Now onward we march...

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt

On to No. 25!

No. 25 prospect nominees

Kervin Castro —22.11 years, 2.12 FIP in MLB (13.1 innings), 3.73 FIP in AAA (44 innings)
Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)
Sean Hjelle — 24.8 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)
Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)
Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)
Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

