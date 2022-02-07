The 23rd chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List was a very, very close one, with just two votes (out of 491) keeping us from heading to a runoff. But it didn’t quite come to that, and instead we get to name the No. 23 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization: right-handed pitcher Manuel Mercedes.

Mercedes, who turned 19 at the very end of the season, made his organizational debut in 2021 after being a 2019 international signing. His numbers in the Arizona Complex League — 5.11 ERA, 5.12 FIP, with 62 strikeouts to 25 walks in 56.1 innings — weren’t electric, but his stuff often was.

He’ll be one of the more exciting prospects to watch this year — I don’t think anyone would be shocked to see him fly up prospect lists as the year goes on.

Now, on to the next one.

The list so far

On to No. 24!

No. 24 prospect nominees

Kervin Castro —22.11 years, 2.12 FIP in MLB (13.1 innings), 3.73 FIP in AAA (44 innings)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.8 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Casey Schmitt — 22.11 years, 91 wRC+ in Low-A (280 PAs)

Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

