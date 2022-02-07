If you’re a frequent reader of these articles, you’re probably aware of the video series “Conversación Gigante,” which the San Francisco Giants produce for their YouTube channel.

It’s an awesome series in which Erwin Higueros, the team’s Spanish language radio broadcaster and member of both the Hispanic marketing and media relations departments, speaks with a Latin American member of the organization.

With MLB’s lockout ongoing, and thus eliminating the video team from being able to do any videos pertaining to the current state of the roster, the Giants turned in a different direction: to Los Tigres del Norte.

Los Tigres del Norte is a lovely five-man band from San Jose. They’re avid Giants fans, and have performed at Giants games.

They talked with Higueros about life, music, and baseball, and it’s quite enjoyable.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 69 days. Nice.

Wait, no. Not nice!