 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Weekend BP: MLBPA rightfully rejects MLB’s calls for a mediator

MLB tried to take a shortcut through the lockout, and the union wasn’t having it.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
MLB: World Series-Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In a normal year, we’d be counting down the days until the San Francisco Giants pitchers and catchers reported, even if we’d be doing so with tears in our eyes as we thought about our beloved Buster Posey, sitting at a home thousands of miles away from Scottsdale.

Yet instead of counting down those days, we’re left with a mysterious countdown. We all want to count down the days until the MLB lockout ends, but we don’t know when it will be.

And the league isn’t exactly helping. After the MLB Players Association had presented a proposal to the league, MLB promised a counterproposal. Just two days afterwards, the league pulled that offer and instead requested mediation from the government.

The MLBPA, as is their right, smartly declined the request.

Left-handed pitcher Alex Wood, who re-signed with the Giants shortly before the lockout began, chimed in on Twitter.

The dude makes a point.

In less frustrating news — significantly less frustrating news — Joe West retired!

Even if the lockout knocks 100 games off the schedule, I’ll consider it a successful season.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 67 days, and still no end in sight.

Hope you all have a really wonderful weekend.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...