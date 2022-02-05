In a normal year, we’d be counting down the days until the San Francisco Giants pitchers and catchers reported, even if we’d be doing so with tears in our eyes as we thought about our beloved Buster Posey, sitting at a home thousands of miles away from Scottsdale.

Yet instead of counting down those days, we’re left with a mysterious countdown. We all want to count down the days until the MLB lockout ends, but we don’t know when it will be.

And the league isn’t exactly helping. After the MLB Players Association had presented a proposal to the league, MLB promised a counterproposal. Just two days afterwards, the league pulled that offer and instead requested mediation from the government.

The MLBPA, as is their right, smartly declined the request.

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KBssy2e66U — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 4, 2022

Left-handed pitcher Alex Wood, who re-signed with the Giants shortly before the lockout began, chimed in on Twitter.

How can MLB request for there to be a mediator from the Federal Government to help with negotiations when they literally haven’t even done any negotiating up to this point? Asking for a friend. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) February 4, 2022

The dude makes a point.

In less frustrating news — significantly less frustrating news — Joe West retired!

Joe West has retired. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) February 4, 2022

Even if the lockout knocks 100 games off the schedule, I’ll consider it a successful season.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

It’s been 67 days, and still no end in sight.

Hope you all have a really wonderful weekend.