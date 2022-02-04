In November, the San Francisco Giants added right-handed pitcher Randy Rodriguez to their 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. And in February, the McCovey Chronicles community added him to the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, voting him as the No. 22 prospect in the organization.

After sub-par rookie ball campaigns in 2018 and 2019, Rodriguez — who turned 22 towards the end of the season — had a breakout 2021. He spent the year in Low-A San Jose, where he accumulated a 1.74 ERA and 2.28 FIP, and absolutely blew his pitches by batters, striking out 101 in 62 innings, with just 23 walks.

In addition to adding him to the 40-man roster, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has publicly stated that the Giants will consider moving Rodriguez back to a starting role, so it would seem the organization is quite high on him, and he has multiple paths towards success.

Now let’s add to our list, and we’ve got some new names to choose from after Wednesday’s nominations.

No. 23 prospect nominees

Kervin Castro —22.11 years, 2.12 FIP in MLB (13.1 innings), 3.73 FIP in AAA (44 innings)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.8 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Casey Schmitt — 22.11 years, 91 wRC+ in Low-A (280 PAs)

Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

