We’re a few days away from having real San Francisco Giants games get cancelled. Barring a surprising resolution on the CBA front, MLB will start cancelling games early next week, which for the Giants will start with losing a March 31 contest against the San Diego Padres.

I don’t want to think about that. I want to think about actual baseball, not lost baseball. I think we deserve some nice baseball things, so let’s watch some nice baseball things.

Specifically, let’s watch a cool video of Will Bednar, the right-handed pitcher whom the Giants selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Prior to the draft, the ever-impressive and popular account Pitching Ninja made this short video to display what Bednar looked like when really in the zone. It’s all kinds of fun.

Bednar, who was ranked No. 8 in our Community Prospect List, is one of the Giants top prospects to keep your eyes on in 2022 when, thankfully, the Minor League season will go on, with or without the Majors.

How many days has it been since the owners locked out the players?

88 days for those greedy farts.