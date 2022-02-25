If you had asked people this time last year to predict which San Francisco Giants prospects who were not on last year’s Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List would appear on this year’s, I don’t think you would hear a single person say the name Chris Wright. But here we are, with Wright being voted as the No. 29 prospect in the Giants organization.

You can probably guess by the above paragraph that Wright, a left-handed reliever, had a brilliant breakout 2021. The 23-year old (he was 22 during the season) started the year with Low-A San Jose, where he only stayed for 8 innings, allowing 4 hits, 3 walks, and 1 earned run, while striking out 17.

That earned him a quick promotion to High-A Eugene, where he did more of the same, accruing a 0.97 ERA and 2.87 FIP, while striking out 62 batters in 37 innings, with 18 walks. It’s safe to say that 79 strikeouts in 45 innings plays anywhere.

Now we move on, and a reminder that it’s nomination day. So in addition to giving a rec to the player you want to vote for in today’s CPL, respond to my prompt in the comments with the player you want to nominate, and rec the ones you agree with. The top four names will be added to Monday’s CPL.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 30!

No. 30 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.9 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.8 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.