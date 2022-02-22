The latest chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List featured a player who stole the hearts of San Francisco Giants prospect fans in 2021: utility player Brett Auerbach, who has been voted the No. 28 prospect in the organization, and makes his CPL debut.

Auerbach, a 23-year old who was a free agent signing after going undrafted during the pandemic-truncated 2020 MLB Draft, made fans left and right for a variety of reasons. His somewhat-diminutive frame — he’s listed at 5’9”, which feels generous — and drop-to-a-knee swing gave off some Jose Altuve pre-Houston Astros scandal vibes. His ability to be the ultimate Farhan Zaidi player — he spent time at catcher, second base, third base, and all three outfield positions — was both loads of fun and gave fans reason to dream about his Major League playability.

But most important was his performance. Auerbach made his professional debut at Low-A San Jose, where he slashed .342/.448/.521, good for a wRC+ of 156. That earned him a promotion to High-A Eugene, where his contact struggled a bit more but his power took off — after just two home runs in 145 plate appearances in San Jose, Auerbach popped 15 balls over the fence in 223 plate appearances in Eugene, finishing with a .256/.333/.533 slash line, good for a wRC+ of 126.

He’ll definitely be a fun one to monitor in 2022.

As a reminder, we are now doing voting in the comments, so click the “rec” button on the player you’re voting for. I’ll drop them all in a list in the comments.

The list so far

On to No. 29!

No. 29 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.9 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.8 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Chris Wright — 23.4 years, 2.87 FIP in High-A (37 innings), 1.11 FIP in Low-A (8 innings)

