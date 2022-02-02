The 21st chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List saw the McCovey Chronicles community turn to one of the oldest and most MLB-ready prospects who will grace this list. Narrowly winning the vote (26% of the tallies in a five-player field) is left-handed pitcher Sammy Long, who was chosen as the No. 21 prospect in the San Francisco Giants system.

You’ve probably heard the 26-year old’s story a million times by now, so let’s just cut to the stats. Long made his MLB debut in 2021, with a few various stints on the roster. He appeared in 12 games, starting five of them, and had a 5.53 ERA and 4.23 FIP, with 38 strikeouts to 15 walks in 40.2 innings. He played for three different Giants Minor League affiliates, and in AAA had a 2.05 ERA and 3.59 FIP, with 31 strikeouts to 9 walks in 26.1 innings.

He surely figures into the Giants plans in 2022, perhaps as a long reliever, or perhaps as a spot starter who spends the bulk of the year in Sacramento. He’s proven he can be a Major League contributor, and now it’s just a matter of how high his ceiling is.

Now the voting marches on, and it’s nomination day, so respond to the first comment with your nominations for Friday’s CPL, and be sure to rec your favorites.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 22!

No. 22 prospect nominees

Seth Corry — 23.2 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Manuel Mercedes — 19.4 years, 5.12 FIP in ACL (56.1 innings)

Ismael Munguia — 23.3 years, 130 wRC+ in High-A (357 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 22.4 years, 2.28 FIP in Low-A (62 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.