Spring Training has officially been delayed

Before we really dive into this article, I just want to thank Getty Images for deciding that they should do an entire MLB lockout photoshoot. Someone had the idea to put some chains around some baseball equipment and treat it like Heidi Klum.

Was it someone who thought it would make great content for articles like this? Or a baseball photographer who was sad about not having any baseball on the schedule to photograph and acting out of desperation?

Who knows. But I’m grateful for them. I mean, look at this gem of a statue. It’s art!

I don’t think this is what the expression “ball and chain” actually means.

And look at this wild baseball, hibernating snugly in its winter nest.

This looks like a three-bite 17th course at a newfangled New York City restaurant that costs $750 before wine.

Anyway, with that interlude out of the way, we bring you the news. MLB’s Spring Training, which was supposed to already be underway but is not underway, has been postponed. Whoever could have predicted this.

Major League Baseball has postponed spring training games through March 5. Which was obvious, of course, but it's now official as the league prepares to start meeting with the MLB Players Association on Monday as collective-bargaining negotiations finally start to ramp up. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2022

Logan Webb is not currently throwing pitches to Joey Bart, and Brandon Crawford is not currently flipping back-handed baseballs through his legs to start double plays, and Logan Webb will not be throwing pitches to Joey Bart in a San Francisco Giants game until at least March 5, and Brandon Crawford will not be flipping back-handed baseballs through his legs to start double plays in a San Francisco Giants game until at least March 5.

This comes on the heels of the report that MLB is setting February 28 as the deadline for reaching a new contract before the start of the regular season is delayed. In theory, a contract reached on February 28 could result in Spring Training starting a few days later, and then the resumption of the Spring Training schedule.

It’s a nice theory.