The 27th chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List saw the fourth catcher come off the board, as the McCovey Chronicles community voted Adrian Sugastey the No. 27 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization. Sugastey follows Joey Bart (No. 2), Patrick Bailey (No. 9), and Ricardo Genovés (No. 20). Add in Brett Auerbach, who will surely get selected at some point, and there should be five catchers on the CPL when all is said and done.

Sugastey, a 2019 international signee, had an eye-opening debut season playing rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League. He showed great bat-to-ball skills in hitting .358/.405/.439, good for a 126 wRC+. That was enough to get the right-handed hitter, who didn’t turn 19 until after the season ended, on the CPL for the first time, after finishing a vote shy of squeaking onto last year’s list.

Now we move on and, at the request of the community, we’re pivoting back to doing votes in the comments. I’ll leave all the names in the comments and you can recommend the comment with the player you would like to vote for. Just press the “rec” button.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 28!

No. 28 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 23.5 years, 126 wRC+ in High-A (223 PAs), 156 wRC+ in Low-A (145 PAs)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.9 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.8 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Chris Wright — 23.4 years, 2.87 FIP in High-A (37 innings), 1.11 FIP in Low-A (8 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.