Our last chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List took a slight detour due to some voting issues, but we finally arrived at a name: right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro has been voted as the No. 26 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Castro, who just turned 23 earlier this month, had a highly memorable 2021. Despite having no experience above Low-A entering the season, he began the year at AAA, where he posted a 2.86 ERA and 3.73 FIP, while striking out 60 and walking 22 in 44 innings. Already on the 40-man roster after being a Rule 5 protection, Castro earned a late season call-up and dazzled, allowing just 1 unearned run in 13.1 innings of work, while posting a 13-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’ll get a great chance to be a core part of the Giants bullpen in 2022.

Now we move on and I want to address the voting issue again: after having troll vote issues I moved from a poll to voting in the comments for the last chapter of the CPL. Unfortunately what followed was a grand total of 32 votes, which doesn’t feel very representative of the community.

So I’m going to return to doing a poll. I’ll leave it open for a shorter amount of time, and I’ll monitor it closely — if we get a troll or bot spike at any point, we’ll go with the result before that spike.

The list so far

On to No. 27!

No. 27 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 23.5 years, 126 wRC+ in High-A (223 PAs), 156 wRC+ in Low-A (145 PAs)

Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)

Sean Hjelle — 24.9 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)

Carson Ragsdale — 23.8 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)

Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)

Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)

Chris Wright — 23.4 years, 2.87 FIP in High-A (37 innings), 1.11 FIP in Low-A (8 innings)

