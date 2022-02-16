 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 27

Who is the 27th-best prospect on the Giants farm?

By Brady Klopfer
Our last chapter of the 2022 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List took a slight detour due to some voting issues, but we finally arrived at a name: right-handed pitcher Kervin Castro has been voted as the No. 26 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Castro, who just turned 23 earlier this month, had a highly memorable 2021. Despite having no experience above Low-A entering the season, he began the year at AAA, where he posted a 2.86 ERA and 3.73 FIP, while striking out 60 and walking 22 in 44 innings. Already on the 40-man roster after being a Rule 5 protection, Castro earned a late season call-up and dazzled, allowing just 1 unearned run in 13.1 innings of work, while posting a 13-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’ll get a great chance to be a core part of the Giants bullpen in 2022.

Now we move on and I want to address the voting issue again: after having troll vote issues I moved from a poll to voting in the comments for the last chapter of the CPL. Unfortunately what followed was a grand total of 32 votes, which doesn’t feel very representative of the community.

So I’m going to return to doing a poll. I’ll leave it open for a shorter amount of time, and I’ll monitor it closely — if we get a troll or bot spike at any point, we’ll go with the result before that spike.

The list so far

  1. Marco Luciano
  2. Joey Bart
  3. Luis Matos
  4. Heliot Ramos
  5. Kyle Harrison
  6. Camilo Doval
  7. Jairo Pomares
  8. Will Bednar
  9. Patrick Bailey
  10. Hunter Bishop
  11. Ryan Reckley
  12. Aeverson Arteaga
  13. Ryan Murphy
  14. Matt Mikulski
  15. Diego Rincones
  16. R.J. Dabovich
  17. Nick Swiney
  18. Will Wilson
  19. David Villar
  20. Ricardo Genovés
  21. Sammy Long
  22. Randy Rodriguez
  23. Manuel Mercedes
  24. Casey Schmitt
  25. Ismael Munguia
  26. Kervin Castro

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 27!

No. 27 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 23.5 years, 126 wRC+ in High-A (223 PAs), 156 wRC+ in Low-A (145 PAs)
Seth Corry — 23.3 years, 5.25 FIP in High-A (67.2 innings)
Sean Hjelle — 24.9 years, 5.77 FIP in AAA (53.1 innings), 4.00 FIP in AA (65.2 innings)
Carson Ragsdale — 23.8 years, 4.12 FIP in Low-A (113.2 innings)
Gregory Santos — 22.5 years, 22.67 FIP in MLB (2 innings), 5.15 FIP in AAA (15.2 innings)
Adrian Sugastey — 19.3 years, 126 wRC+ in the ACL (163 PAs)
Chris Wright — 23.4 years, 2.87 FIP in High-A (37 innings), 1.11 FIP in Low-A (8 innings)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Poll

Who is the No. 27 prospect in the system?

view results
  • 26%
    Brett Auerbach
    (14 votes)
  • 11%
    Seth Corry
    (6 votes)
  • 11%
    Sean Hjelle
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    Carson Ragsdale
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    Gregory Santos
    (4 votes)
  • 30%
    Adrian Sugastey
    (16 votes)
  • 5%
    Chris Wright
    (3 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

